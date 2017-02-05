Mammoth take down previously undefeated Georgia Swarm

The Colorado Mammoth entered Saturday’s contest again the Georgia Swarm with the deck stacked against the team. Injuries on the offensive end, injuries to the defense, and the League’s lone undefeated squad (which was averaging an NLL-best 16 goals per game) as its opponent. Colorado played its most complete game of the season on both ends of the floor and handed Georgia its first loss, 14-10, at Pepsi Center.

After a low-scoring first quarter in which each team scored a single time, the Mammoth offense got hot. In the second, Colorado notched seven goals and built a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“It’s the first night we’ve put together a full 60 (minutes) top to bottom,” said forward Zack Greer, who was named the First Star of the game. From the goaltending out – defense, transition, loose balls, the offense got going tonight – that’s what we need to be successful. There’s too much parity in this League to not have every facet going every time. Tonight was a big step in the right direction.”

Greer had three goals and an assist, and Callum Crawford was in on eight of the team’s 14 tallies (three goals, five assists). Goaltender Dillon Ward held the potent Swarm offense to 10 goals, and the defense gave up just 37 shots on goal.

The Mammoth had lost its last two games entering Saturday’s contest, both to the Calgary Roughnecks. It rebounded nicely with a total team effort.

Eli McLaughlin registered two goals and three assists, while Chris Wardle and Jacob Ruest were each good for two and two. Joey Cupido scored (and added two assists), giving him three goals in the last two home games. Captain Dan Coates buried his second of the year.

Wheat Ridge, Colo. native Nick Ossello, who grew up a Mammoth fan, was credited with four loose balls and three face-off wins in his NLL debut. Cam Holding led all players with 10 loose balls.

The Mammoth (3-3) visits the Vancouver Stealth (2-4) next Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8:00pm MT.

Featured Image Credit: Colorado Mammoth