Manning reportedly will not be following Romo into broadcasting

It has been over a year since legendary quarterback Peyton Manning retired from the game of football. Nevertheless, you can still see him on television, from time to time. From Papa John’s to Buick, Manning still does the occasional plug. Still, don’t expect him to take a permanent gig on television.

“I haven’t actually talked to Peyton about this,” John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal told NFL Network, “but people who are close to him say he has no interest in being a sports broadcaster.”

Now, it is worth highlighting that Ourand didn’t hear that from Manning. Manning has a congenial disposition and is very intelligent and dedicated when it comes to football. All of these would likely serve him well as a broadcaster. The latter two however, could serve him well in other football-related roles as well.

According to Ourand, Manning has “little interest” in either traveling every Sunday or doing a studio show every Sunday. Instead, he reportedly more interested in emulating the path of his former boss John Elway, heading into the executive realm once he decides to return to football.

The last time Manning followed Elway’s example, it worked out pretty well for him. He was able to retire from football with a shiny new Super Bowl ring.