Marshall says Kaepernick is ‘better than every QB that got signed in free agency’

By MHS Staff -
The Wolf Pack sticks together. Once again, Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall has stuck up for his college teammate, roommate and fraternity brother Colin Kaepernick. On Thursday, he sent out a tweet lobbying for someone to sign the free agent quarterback.

Last season, Kaepernick played in 12 games (11 starts) for the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 29-year-old completed 59.2 percent of his passes, posting a passer rating of 90.7. He also rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns, but lost three fumbles. In six NFL seasons, he has thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also played in Super Bowl XLVII, narrowly losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Glennon, Brian HoyerJosh McCownMatt BarkleyMark SanchezGeno SmithEJ ManuelChase Daniel and Case Keenum have all gotten deals; while Kaepernick remains unemployed.

