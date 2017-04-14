Marshall says Kaepernick is ‘better than every QB that got signed in free agency’

The Wolf Pack sticks together. Once again, Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall has stuck up for his college teammate, roommate and fraternity brother Colin Kaepernick. On Thursday, he sent out a tweet lobbying for someone to sign the free agent quarterback.

It's time my Brother @Kaepernick7 gets signed. He's better than every QB that got signed in Free agency — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) April 14, 2017

Last season, Kaepernick played in 12 games (11 starts) for the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 29-year-old completed 59.2 percent of his passes, posting a passer rating of 90.7. He also rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns, but lost three fumbles. In six NFL seasons, he has thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also played in Super Bowl XLVII, narrowly losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Glennon, Brian Hoyer, Josh McCown, Matt Barkley, Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, EJ Manuel, Chase Daniel and Case Keenum have all gotten deals; while Kaepernick remains unemployed.