Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog ready for trade deadline to pass

On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche went through their last practice at home before heading out on a three-game road trip. With the NHL Trade Deadline coming on Wednesday, some of their players might not be on the flight back to Denver after Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Admittedly, the speculation is weigh on some of the players’ minds.

“I know a bunch of us in this room have always had a tough time with seeing our names in rumors, but it’s the name of the business,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said.

Aside from maybe center Matt Duchene, Landeskog is probably the most talked about name. Landeskog does his best not to let the rumors get to him.

“I don’t read much; I don’t watch much,” Landeskog said. “The only things that I really hear are things that people text or call me about, and usually my closest friends and family know not to do that unless it’s something really important.”

For Duchene, it is proving to be a little more difficult.

“It’s hard to look past three days right now,” Duchene said. “I can’t really look past that because I just don’t know where I’m going to be.

Landeskog has made it clear recently that he wants to stay with the Avalanche “for a long time.” Veteran Jarome Iginla is on the opposite side of the spectrum, expressing his desire to be moved to a contender. When asked if he wanted to stay or go, Duchene landed somewhere in the middle.

“Yeah,” Duchene said before adding the caveat “I mean, I want to win; whatever it takes for that to happen, that’s what I want.”

The 2017 NHL Trade Deadline is March 1 at 1p.m. MT.