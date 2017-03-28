Matt Duchene gets his ring for Canada’s World Cup of Hockey win

Though he hasn’t experienced much postseason success with the Colorado Avalanche, forward Matt Duchene does have his fair share of hardware earned while representing his native Canada. On Monday, he added to his collection.

Big thanks to @hockeycanada once again for the championship rings! Was pretty awesome to receive this before our game in CGY last night #wcoh2016 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 A post shared by Matt Duchene (@matt9duchene) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

The ring is to commemorate Canada winning the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. In six tournament games, Duchene had two goals and four points.

The 26-year-old Duchene has always seemingly answered the bell when called upon by Canada. In addition to winning gold at the World Cup, he has also won an Olympic gold medal, two World Championship golds, a U18 World Junior Championship gold and a Spengler Cup for Canada.