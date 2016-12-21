Matt Paradis and the Broncos are focused on one thing: Beating Kansas City

After the Broncos lost to the Patriots on Sunday, it seemed as if any sort of playoff hopes had disappeared. But there is no hope lost in the Broncos locker room as they get ready for Kansas City this weekend.

There were reports of an argument between the offense and defense in the locker room after Sunday’s loss. The team has continued to brush it off as nothing big, but emotions are starting to run high and the team knows these last two games are must-wins.

That emotion in the locker room may spark something within this team to execute and win games.

“We are an emotional bunch,” Matt Paradis told Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Afternoon Drive on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7. “That’s the way this whole team plays. I think that’s one of the reasons we succeed. I could definitely envision [winning].”

The Broncos have very successful over the past four years and the playoffs were always in play. This season is a little different, as they are fighting to make it in. As the team plays in Kansas City on Christmas, they can’t think about what happens if they lose. They have to win and that’s all that is on their mind.

“I don’t really think about losing,” Paradis said. “I’m just focused on playing this game to the best of our ability. I have faith in this team that it will turn out the way we want it to.”

In other news, Paradis was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl. Although it feels good to be selected, he is focused on one thing.

“I’ve had a solid season and it was an honor, but I’m focused on this week,” Paradis said. “I’m focused on Kansas City. I’m not worried about that at all, just working on this week.”

Paradis has battled some hip issues this season, but he intends to play through it.

“It’s rough, but it’s the NFL,” Paradis said. “Everyone is playing with some injuries. I just have to play through it and do my best.”

Listen to the entire interview with Matt Paradis, including his thoughts on Trevor Siemian’s Christmas gift to his offensive line, in the podcast below…

