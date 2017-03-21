Mekeil Williams called up by Trinidad and Tobago for World Cup qualifiers

Tim Howard isn’t the only player for the Colorado Rapids that will be playing in the international stage this weekend. On Tuesday, the Rapids announced that defender Mekeil Williams has been summoned by Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago are set to play Panama on March 24 and Mexico on March 28, hoping to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Their record currently sits at 0-2-0.

This will not be the first time Williams has represented his nation. He has 15 caps total for Trinidad and Tobago, scoring one goal.

As for Howard, the 38-year-old goalkeeper will be with the United States, as they face off against Honduras. It will mark his first action on the international stage since injuring his groin against Mexico in November.