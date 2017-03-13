Miguel Castro among five Rockies reassigned to the minors

The Colorado Rockies shook up their roster today when they reassigned four pitchers and a catcher to the the minor leagues.

Miguel Castro was the most notable name reassigned. Castro went with left-handed pitcher Sam Noll to the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque, while right-hander Yency Almonte went to Double-A Hartford. Right-handed pitcher James Farris and catcher Dom Nunez were optioned to minor-league camp.

Castro has had a rough Spring Training. He has a 15.75 ERA in just five games played and is sporting a 2.75 WHIP. He’s been trying to crack a bullpen lineup that currently has eight RHP and only two LHP.

Castro played in 19 games for the Rockies during the regular season last year. He finished with a 6.14 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 innings.