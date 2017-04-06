Mikaela Shiffrin named Best of March by United States Olympic Committee

March was quite the month for Mikaela Shiffrin. The Vail native won her first overall FIS World Cup crystal globe at the World Cup Finals in Aspen; becoming the third American woman in history to do so.

On Thursday, Shiffrin was named the Best of March by the U.S. Olympic Committee’s Team USA Awards.

In addition to capturing the overall title in March, Shiffrin won her fourth crystal globe in slalom and three World Cup races. She also turned 22 on March 15.

In addition to Shiffrin, USA Baseball pitcher Marcus Stroman and the U.S. World Baseball Classic Team also won Best of March honors.