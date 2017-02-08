Mike McCoy comfortable with Siemian and Lynch as quarterbacks

Although many Denver Broncos fans are worried about the current quarterback situation, newly-hired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is confident in both Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian. He joined Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports Radio’s The Afternoon Drive to discuss the young quarterbacks, as well as his thoughts on head coach Vance Joseph.

McCoy plans on installing a new offensive system for the Broncos, and is eager to see what each quarterback excels at. He’s always been known as a flexible coordinator who is willing to tweak his schemes to best fit his players.

“Once they get in our system, we’re going to find out what each one of them does best. There’s going to be the ups and downs through the installs and the learning curve that they’re going to have to go through,” stated McCoy. “What we’ll figure out over the next couple months and as time goes on, [is] what each player does best, and we’ll change accordingly to how they learn and what they can do.”

Furthermore, McCoy feels comfortable with both quarterbacks headed into next year, and believes they will enjoy his offense. He also feels despite the doubts surrounding both quarterbacks that there were some positives during their respective 2016 seasons.

“I’m very comfortable with them,” he said. “I think if you look at the games that they’ve played in the entire 2016 season, there’s a lot of good things. It’s going to be fun. I think they are going to love the system that were going to put in, and we will find out what they do best over time.”

McCoy is also excited to work with head coach Vance Joseph, and is backing him in whatever direction he takes the team.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to help Vance in any way I can,” stated McCoy. “As a coach, you want to be the head coach, but when I came here and sat down with Vance, the first time I talked to him I said, ‘listen, I’m going to tell you one thing right now, I’m going to be the most loyal person to you. You’re the head coach, we’re going to do it your way.’”

Listen to the full interview with Mike McCoy, including his thoughts on being able to call plays again, in the podcast below.