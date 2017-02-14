Mike Shanahan weighs in on the Broncos’ quarterback competition

During his time in the NFL, Mike Shanahan became known as somewhat of a quarterback whisperer. In addition to capturing two Super Bowls, the former Denver Broncos coach has led six quarterbacks, including John Elway, to the Pro Bowl.

As such, there are few outside of the organization more qualified to assess the Broncos quarterback situation than Shanahan; and he likes what both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch bring to the table.

“Unless you’re there every day, you don’t know the intangibles,” Shanahan told Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro during the Afternoon Drive on Mile High Sports Radio. “Just watching from afar, I’ve had a chance to watch Trevor Siemian, and I’m very impressed with the guy. I just like the way he handles himself, I like his release, his ability to make plays. He seems like a natural leader. The big question is can he stay healthy?”

Though the sample size is much smaller for Lynch, Shanahan likes his physical gifts, but admits starting the youngster would come with some challenges.

“With Paxton, I think everybody knows what type of athlete he is, what type of arm strength he has, but he’s got to fit into a little bit different system, and I’m sure they’re going to adjust the system for him,” Shanahan said.

For Shanahan, one quarterback has a clear edge over the other. So who does he see under center for the Broncos next season?

“Two guys with a lot of athletic ability,” he said. “I think it’s going to be hard to beat out Trevor, even though Paxton is very talented.”

Listen to the entire interview with Mike Shanahan, including his thoughts on new Broncos coach Vance Joseph, in the podcast below.

