‘Mile High’ Mike Alvarado has the fire to get back to the top

Former World Boxing Organization junior welterweight champion and Denver boxing royalty “Mile High” Mike Alvarado is stepping back into the ring. Alvarado, who is trying to climb his way back up the professional ladder after a series of setbacks, both professionally and legally, joined The Final Word on Mile High Sports Radio to discuss his maturation as a person and a fighter, as well as his immediate boxing future.

Joined by his manager Henry Delgado and his cousin, professional boxer Ricky Lopez, Alvarado spoke about what’s different this time around and the benefits of working with family that is active in the industry.

“What I’ve been doing this whole time off is soul searching myself to bring that fire out of me,” Alvarado said. “The best about it is the training and critiquing I’ve been getting from my cousin and my uncle, so I can’t wait to exploit that.”

As for his career aspirations, Alvarado knows he needs to work hard to regain his former championship form at the age of 36, but he’s willing to put in the time.

“I want to be back in the mix at the highest level of boxing again,” Alvarado said. “I was there once before and now I value all my time, all my training and where I’m at in my life and my career. So, I know I belong at that level. So I’m putting in all the hard work.”

While Alvarado hasn’t had a professional fight since June of 2016, Delgado shined some light on a possible upcoming bout.

“All we’re needing to do is solidify a location, and the tentative date is April 15th, that’s pretty well done,” Delgado said.

That’s the date that Alvarado will put his 36-4 career professional record on the line, but according to Delgado his opponent is unknown at this time.

Listen to the full interview with Mike Alvarado, including Todd Romero recalling his favorite stories of Alvarado, in the podcast below.

