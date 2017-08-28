Mile High Sports announces ownership change

Medinalatt, LLC, the parent company of Mile High Sports, announced Monday that it has sold the assets and brand to a group led by longtime sports media veteran Nate Lundy.

Included in the sale are Mile High Sports Magazine, Radio, Online and Daily properties.

“In looking for a potential buyer, it was important to find someone who could help take MHS to the next level,” said Medinalatt President James Merilatt. “We’re confident that Nate and his group will be able to do just that, based on their experience, ideas, passion for sports media and enthusiasm for the brands. He’s a perfect fit, so my expectation is that the next 15 years of Mile High Sports will be even more exciting than the first 15.”

Lundy has worked in radio, television and online for nearly 27 years, dating back to his hometown of Corvallis, Oregon. He moved to Denver in 2010 and spent six years as the Program Director of 104.3 The Fan (KKFN).

“I have been a fan of what James and Doug Ottewill have built with Mile High Sports for quite a while,” said Lundy. “To be able to acquire a great heritage brand is a fantastic opportunity. I’m excited to help lead this team into the future.”

Mile High Sports Magazine made its debut in 2002. It remains Denver’s only all-sports monthly magazine. Mile High Sports Radio followed in 2007, first on AM 1510 in Denver and now broadcasting on AM 1340 | FM 104.7 in Denver and AM 1570 | FM 101.3 in Loveland. The station is home to Colorado State Rams Football and Basketball, and the Mountain West Basketball Tournament. MileHighSports.com is Denver’s top-ranked all-sports news website, according to Alexa.com rankings. The Mile High Sports Daily, an email newsletter, is sent every weekday to opt-in subscribers.