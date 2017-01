The allure of Kyle Shanahan is apparent amongst Broncos country, but should the Broncos be looking at a young coach? Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network discuss the possibility of a “CEO” at the head coaching spot next year.

Speaking of coaches, Mike Malone was not happy with his team’s effort last night in a loss to Sacramento. Is the Nuggets’ defense salvageable at this point? That that and more in the video up top.