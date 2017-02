Don’t look now, but the Avalanche could possibly win three games in a row. Seems like a simple task, but something they haven’t done in a long, long time, although they are playing the Penguins so it won’t be an easy task.

Plus, Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network said yesterday they wanted to see the Nuggets win two of the five games before the All-Star break, they lost their first of those games last night against Atlanta, Nate and Shawn break it down.