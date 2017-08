It couldn’t have just been a regular, normal, boring last week of the preseason, could it? The NFL’s rumor mill visited Denver yesterday, claiming that the Broncos were shopping safety T.J. Ward in a possible trade.

Additionally, after his 10-strikeout performance against the Tigers, is German Marquez now the Rockies’ best pitcher? Nate Lundy, Shawn Drotar, and T.J. Carpenter discuss.