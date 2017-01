Despite the last game of the season being meaningless for the Broncos, there sure was a whole lot that happened. The biggest story of course is the resignation of Gary Kubiak. But there was also the blowout victory over Oakland and the fact that Paxton Lynch didn’t see the field.

Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network recap a very unexpected end to the Denver Broncos’ season and look ahead at the possible replacements for Gary Kubiak.