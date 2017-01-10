MORNING MINUTE: College football is closing in on the NFL

College football gave us one heck of a national championship game last night, Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network discuss whether college football is beginning to put a better product on the field than the NFL.

Speaking of college football, the CU Buffs have locked up their coach through 2021 after signing Mike MacIntyre to an extension. Does his signing mean Colorado football programs in general (CU, CSU, AFA) are on the upswing?

All that plus an update on the Broncos coaching search in the video up top.