NFL Free Agency is still a month away from starting, but this is the time teams start to look at the roster they already have, to see who might be on their way out or who they can lock up.

One name to focus on for the Broncos is offensive tackle Russel Okung. Despite a rough year last year, Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network don’t think the Broncos are ready to dump him quite yet.

All that, plus it’s Shawn’s fault that the Avalanche didn’t win last night.