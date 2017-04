Well…that was a bunch of nothing. After months of “will they, won’t they” when it came to the Broncos’ pursuit of Tony Romo, the Cowboys QB this morning announced he’s retiring and going into broadcasting.

Plus the Rockies won their first of 162 games yesterday, Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network give you their take on Jon Gray and the bullpen. That and more in the video up top.