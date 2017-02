With the NBA trade deadline less than 48 hours away, Nate and Shawn have one message for Nuggets fans: Lower your expectations. The Demarcus Cousins trade will not be the norm for the rest of the NBA.

So what would a deal the Nuggets could make look like? Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network discuss the two possible trade scenarios that the Nuggets could be a part of over the next few days. That and more in the video up top.