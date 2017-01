With head coach Gary Kubiak retiring, the Broncos offseason just got very busy. A few names to replace Kubiak have already surfaced, including Kyle Shanahan; yesterday the Broncos requested an interview with him.

Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar from 5280 Sports Network discuss if Shanahan would be a good fit for the Broncos, and if not, who the Broncos should also look to hire before the offseason approaches.