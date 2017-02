The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and with a blockbuster trade last night between the Kings and Pelicans that sent DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans, is there more pressure on the Nuggets to make a deal themselves?

And if a deal were made, what would it look like? Who are the Nuggets willing to trade away? Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network discuss a few names Nuggets fans should be ready to say goodbye to in the video up top.