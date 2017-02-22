MORNING MINUTE: Nuggets face questions as trade deadline looms

With the NBA trade deadline one day away, the Nuggets have yet to pull the trigger on another deal after trading Jusuf Nurkic for Mason Plumlee. Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network take the time this morning to try and answer the questions the Nuggets and their fans probably have today.

Will trade offers they get for players like Gallo or Wilson Chandler really be worth it? Is anyone on the team untouchable? Is Jamal Murray the only player the team can trade to get a superstar in return? Find out what the guys think in the video up top.