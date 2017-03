Last night was a tough one to swallow for the Nuggets and their fans. The Nuggets aren’t officially eliminated from the playoffs, but it appears it isn’t in the cards for this young team.

Will Barton said last night it was clear that the Blazers wanted it more. Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network discuss how they saw the game unfold, and where the Nuggets go from here.