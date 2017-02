The Nuggets’ first three games after the All-Star break have been worrisome. They’ve lost two of them, Nikola Jokic has not been himself, and as Shawn Drotar points out, he’s seeing them do some of the same things he saw them do at the beginning of the year.

Shawn and Nate Lundy of 5280 Sports Network examine what the Nuggets must do to say in the playoff race down the stretch. All that and more in the video above.