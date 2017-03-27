MORNING MINUTE: Nuggets’ playoff chances take a big hit

The Nuggets were straight-up gross to watch last night. In an incredibly important game, with possibly the best home crowd this season, the Nuggets had their worst night of scoring of the season.

To make things worse, the Blazers took the Nuggets’ spot as the eighth seed in the West’s playoff standings. The Nuggets play the Blazers in Portland next. Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network discuss if the Nuggets are still alive in the playoff race, or if they basically gave the Blazers a hammer, and the final nail in the Nuggets coffin.