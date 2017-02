The Nuggets made the first big trade in the NBA before the deadline after sending Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for Mason Plumlee and a second-round pick.

While on paper the trade seems like the Nuggets gave up a lot, Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network believe this move was more necessary than anything, and that the Nuggets should be happy with the end result.