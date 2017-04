It was a busy weekend for nearly every team in Colorado, starting with the national champion DU Pioneers hockey team.

The Nuggets were eliminated, the Avs were put out of their misery, the Rockies won 2 of 3 against the Dodgers, and the Broncos get their offseason workouts underway today. Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network talk about all of that in the video up top.