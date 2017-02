Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network kick off your Wednesday¬†by discussing what the Nuggets need to do for the rest of the season to prove they’re a legitimate playoff team – not only by their record, but by the teams they beat as well.

Plus Shawn Drotar was at the Broncos coordinators press conference yesterday, he gives his first impressions of the brand new regime at Dove Valley.