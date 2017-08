While the Broncos did win their third preseason game, it definitely showed some red flags for fans to worry about for the regular season. Third-and-one seems like a near impossibility for this team to convert, the offense seemed to stall in the red zone, and more injuries leave the Broncos with some tricky roster spots to fill. Nate Lundy, Shawn Drotar, and TJ Carpenter discuss in the video up top.