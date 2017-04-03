MORNING MINUTE: Rockies Opening Day, Nuggets closing in

Their pulse is extremely close to flatlining, but the Nuggets technically are not dead yet. Sunday’s win against the Heat keeps them close to Portland, but the the Nuggets still need the Blazers to start losing games to try and get back in the playoffs.

So while one season is close to ending, one is also beginning: The Colorado Rockies are opening up their season against the Milwaukee Brewers. How many wins do Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network think the Rockies are worth this year? Find out in the video up top.