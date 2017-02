Well, the friggin’ Patriots did it again. Tom Brady wins his fifth Super Bowl, the Patriots are champions once again and Broncos Country is collectively nauseous.

Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network discuss the game, including whether or not Broncos fans should be happy that the team passed on Kyle Shanahan. Also, don’t forget to check out all of the Broncos content Nate and Shawn were a part of down in Houston during the week.