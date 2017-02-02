MORNING MINUTE: Signing day recap from Super Bowl LI

Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network are in Houston for Super Bowl LI, but all they can talk about is the outstanding draft classes netted by the University of Colorado and Colorado State yesterday.

The Buffs ended the day ranked 27th in the country according to ESPN. Nate’s not a big believer in such early prognostications, but both he and Shawn are very excited about the new Buffs and Rams.

Nate and Shawn will be posting interviews and behind-the-scenes access from radio row at the Super Bowl all day, so check back throughout the week for more from Houston.