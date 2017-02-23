MORNING MINUTE: Trade deadline looming over Gallo and Chandler

This video may be outdated by the time you watch it because there was only a few hours left of the NBA trade deadline when we posted it. Also at the moment, the Nuggets have still not been able to move any of their likely candidates.

Danilo Gallinari and Wilson Chandler have been the two main names to have been floating around the NBA trade rumors, is it a disappointment if both are still on the roster at the end of the day? Shawn Drotar says yes. Nate Lundy is viewing it as a glass more half-full. Hear their reasoning in the video up top.