The Rockies beat Madison Bumgarner and the Giants, but what most fans are concerned about was the early departure of ace Jon Gray. It’s suspected to be the same toe that gave him issues in spring training. Is this a problem fans should expect all year?

Plus, Trevor and Paxton spoke to the media yesterday, Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network give you their impressions on that as well in the video up top