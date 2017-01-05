MORNING MINUTE: Vance Joseph picking up steam

Nate Lundy is riding solo as Shawn Drotar recovers from “It’s snowing and I don’t want to go outside” syndrome (Kidding, he’s sick as a dog). The head coaching search seems to be picking up a lot of steam for the Broncos despite having their coach retire three days ago and being in the middle of the NFL playoffs.

Kyle Shanahan was always the hot name to start, but familiarity with Vance Joseph might just be too enticing for the Broncos to pass up. Nate breaks down the scenarios, as well as what the other team in the division looking for a head coach is up to.