MORNING MINUTE: As the Wade turns

While the main story about the Broncos this week has been about who the next head coach will be, a new storyline has popped up that probably has Broncos fans nervous: Will Wade be back next year?

After getting the talent on the defense to play to their full potential the past two seasons, it’s now unsure whether Wade Phillips will be on the team next year.

Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network discuss his possible absence, as well as the coaching done by the Nuggets’ Mike Malone this week. All that and more in the video above.