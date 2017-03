Thanks for nothing Houston! The Rockets could’ve helped the Nuggets playoff chances with a win against Portland last night, but the Blazers showed why they have been the hottest team in the past month.

Plus, the Avs may have a new face out on the ice tonight, Tyson Jost could be making his rookie debut for the Avalanche just days after finishing his season at the University of North Dakota. Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network discuss it all in the video above.