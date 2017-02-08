Nate Solder trolls his head coach, Bill Belichick

Part of what has made the New England Patriots the NFL’s latest dynasty is the tireless work ethic instilled by head coach Bill Belichick and enacted by future first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. Together, Belichick and Brady have won five Super Bowls and played in seven, so it’s hard to argue with anything they say. But on Wednesday morning, the day after their second Super Bowl parade in three years, left tackle (and Colorado native) Nate Solder took to Twitter to let his head coach know he’s defying orders.

At the Patriots championship parade, Belichick took the mic and started a chant of “No days off” among the crowd of approximately one million fans in attendance. (The irony, of course, was that most of the fans in attendance took the day off to celebrate.)

"NO DAYS OFF! NO DAYS OFF! NO DAYS OFF!" Bill Belichick leads chant at @Patriots Parade. https://t.co/aybL3ztRRY — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2017

Solder, who played his high school football in Buena Vista, Colo. and his college ball at the University of Colorado-Boulder where he was a unanimous All-American, gave his head coach a little jab the next morning, however.

Dear Bill, I'm taking today off.

-Nate — Nate Solder (@soldernate) February 8, 2017

Anyone who knows Solder from his time at Buena Vista, CU or in New England knows he’s one of the hardest-working guys around, so the tweet is no doubt in jest. Just look at the time stamp – 6:41 a.m. EST. Not much of a day off if you’re up before 7 a.m.

From your CU and Centennial State fans, enjoy the day off Nate. And thanks for giving us something to chuckle about in the wake of another Patriots Super Bowl win.