New recruits could make immediate impact on CSU’s already solid defense

When they headed into National Signing Day, the Colorado State University football team already boasted a decent defense. That being said, ranked as high as 64th in the nation according to 247sports.com and 60th by Scout.com, a lot of the strength in this year’s recruiting class comes on the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a look at three of their defensive signings that could make an impact very soon in Ft. Collins:

Christian Cumber: A cornerback out of Denver, Cumber starred at and J.K. Mullen High School. He was rated as a 3-star prospect by Scout.com, Rivals, and 247sports. As a senior, he recorded 54 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Christian Howard: A defensive end out of Indianapolis, Howard is a JUCO transfer from Independence Community College. Rated a 3-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports, he recorded 33 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in eight games during the 2016 season.

Corte Tapia: A linebacker out of Windsor, Colo., Tapia went to Windsor High School. As a senior, he recorded 93 tackles including 19 for a loss, seven sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a punt block that was returned for a touchdown. Though he was an All-State linebacker, he also rushed for 257 yards and six touchdowns.

Videos courtesy of CSU Rams Athletics/YouTube