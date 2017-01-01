News of Kubiak possibly stepping down was a surprise to players, coaches

If Gary Kubiak really is set to step down following the final game of the 2016 season, it’s news to his players and fellow coaches in Denver.

When news broke early Sunday morning that Kubiak was “likely stepping down” because of health concerns, it caught most everyone off guard. John Elway had stated following Denver’s loss to Kansas City on Christmas – one that eliminated them from postseason play – that there would be changes made to both the coaching staff and personnel departments. Kubiak, however, wasn’t widely considered to be one of those individuals at risk. He did, after all, just deliver a Super Bowl ring less than a year ago. But health concerns, and concern’s for Denver’s offense, did have a few ears tuned to the idea that Kubiak could be moving on in 2017.

Inside the walls of Broncos headquarters, there was no prior indication that Kubiak would be stepping down according to multiple reports.

Broncos players and assistant coaches have not been told that this is Gary Kubiak's final game if he is indeed stepping down after. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2017

I've talked to a few #Broncos players this morning. They hadn't officially heard anything yet from Kubiak on his NFL coaching future. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 1, 2017

Had multiple prominent DEN asst coaches text me asking what was going on. In other words, Kubiak hasn't told staff anything is up. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 1, 2017

Multiple coaches and players said Kubiak said nothing at team meeting Saturday. "None of us knew," a player said. "And coaches didn't know" — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 1, 2017

The players themselves were mostly quiet on game day morning, but injured running back C.J Anderson’s tweet on the topic suggests that this was indeed a surprise in the locker room…

Well if all this is true this is going be a interesting offseason — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) January 1, 2017

Kubiak has not made any comment on the report. According to ESPN’s original report, Kubiak will finalize his plans for the future next week.