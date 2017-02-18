Nick Ferguson believes the Broncos’ best QB options are in-house

It’s been the talk for months now. Tony Romo reportedly believes he will be released by the Dallas Cowboys and they will not ask for a trade so he will become available. For the Washington Redskins, there have allegedly been some internal discussions that they don’t want to franchise Kirk Cousins, because they feel the price tag of $24 million is just too much.

With these options who should be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos next season? Tony Romo? Kirk Cousins? Or should you roll the dice with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch and keep the payroll down with Mike McCoy, Bill Musgrave and the new offense?

Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson has the answer.

“I’m gonna roll the dice and go with Siemian and Paxton Lynch,” Ferguson told Eric Goodman Sean Walsh during the Afternoon Drive on Mile High Sports Radio. “Here is why: both of these guys are young quarterbacks, yeah Siemian was banged up last year due to porous play from the offensive, line which I know under Vance [Joseph] and Mike McCoy, they will get that fixed up.”

Romo would bring leadership, but how durable can he last during a 16-game season? Kirk Cousins’ pricetag would be high for an average quarterback. That’s why Siemian and Lynch might be the best options at quarterback.

“Looking at the fact that these quarterbacks are young guys, and Paxton Lynch, when you look at his athletic ability, which I believe is a quite more superior than that of Trevor Siemian, [it] gives you options,” Ferguson also mentioned. “All you have to do is in today’s NFL is build around those players, it has been proven that you don’t have to be one of these elite quarterbacks that have thrown for gaudy numbers like Tony Romo ,who we just mentioned, and find success.”

To listen to the full interview with Nick Ferguson, including what he thinks about the Broncos’ offensive line options, in the podcast below.

