Nick Hundley signs with the San Francisco Giants, remains in the NL West

It’s official, catcher Nick Hundley is taking his talents away from the Mile High City. He will not be going far however, as he has opted to stay in the NL West.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants announced that they had agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Hundley, which will see him make $2 million to serve as backup to Buster Posey.

The 33-year-old Posey has spent the past two seasons with the Rockies. In 2016, he hit .260 with 10 home runs and 48 RBI in 83 games. A veteran of 746 MLB games, he is a career .250 hitter, with 72 home runs and 305 RBI. All but 50 of his career games have come in the NL West, with either the Rockies or the San Diego Padres.

As it stands right now, the Rockies have three catchers on their 40-man roster. They are likely to go with two out of Dustin Garneau, Tom Murphy and Tony Wolters for the 2017 season.