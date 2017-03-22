WATCH: Nikola Jokic shows LeBron James what he’s all about

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been the story of the season in the Mile High City. His remarkable passing and court vision have made him one of the most exciting young players to watch in the league.

In Wednesday night’s showdown against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, Jokic showed the game’s best player, LeBron James, what all the hype surrounding him is about.

Check it out:

The future is bright for Nuggets basketball, and Jokic is the reason why. The Joker has certainly had his fair share of jaw-dropping plays; however, this just may be the 22-year-old’s signature moment so far in his promising career.

Those points against King James were two of his 16 on the night. He had 10 assists as well to record his 31st double-double of the season. The Nuggets would go on to win the game 126-113.