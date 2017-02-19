No. 2 Pioneers earn consecutive 5-2 wins at Miami

For the first time since the formation of the NCHC in 2013, the No. 2 DU Pioneers completed a weekend sweep of the MU RedHawks on Saturday night, capturing a 5-2 victory at Steve Cady Arena to improve to 12-10-2 all-time versus Miami. Winners of seven straight, the Pioneers remain atop the NCHC Standings with two weeks of action remaining in the regular season.

“We’re really playing great hockey right now,” Denver head coach Jim Montgomery said following Saturday’s sweep-clinching win. “Miami came out with a lot of emotion tonight but we were able to stay focused on the task at hand, play with great poise and get our first in-conference sweep of the season. Throughout the year we’ve been able to respond well to each and every challenge placed in front of us and that bodes extremely well for us as we head towards the conference playoffs and the NCAA Tournament.”

After freshman Carson Meyer scored to give Miami an early 1-0 lead on Saturday, the Pioneers registered two quick goals midway through the opening frame to pull ahead on the scoreboard. Sophomore forward Troy Terry (Denver, Colo.) tallied a highlight-reel marker during a DU power play to tie things up at one apiece and senior winger Emil Romig(Vienna, Austria) beat starting MU goalie Ryan Larkin from a sharp angle a moment later.

Miami re-tied the proceedings up at two apiece at the 4:08 mark of the second period when sophomore blueliner Grant Hutton converted on a long-range slap shot during a RedHawks power play. Terry responded shortly thereafter however, scoring his second goal of the game on a well-placed wrist shot to send Saturday’s intraconference showdown into its second intermission with the visitors on top 3-2. Another goal by Romig early in the third period put the Pios up 4-2, with Tariq Hammond (Calgary, Alta.) further adding to Denver’s advantage late in regulation by wiring home a wrist shot in transition to record the fourth goal of his career and seal the victory for his team.

Denver (22-6-4, 14-3-3-2 NCHC) returns to Magness Arena next weekend to face the SCSU Huskies on Friday/Saturday night.

Featured Image Credit: Denver Pioneers