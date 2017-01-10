No deal announced after Broncos interview with Vance Joseph ends

Another day has passed, another interview is the books.

On Tuesday, it was Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s turn to interview with Denver Broncos brass. Like the two other candidates that have interviewed thus far, it lasted approximately four hours. Like the two other candidates, it ended with a John Elway tweet.

We enjoyed visiting with Vance Joseph at our facility today. He has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win. — John Elway (@johnelway) January 10, 2017

Like the other two candidates, Joseph left his interview without the announcement of a deal. Three candidate interviews down, zero coaches hired. Now, Joseph is set to head to San Diego to interview for the Chargers’ vacancy.

Many people have considered Joseph as the favorite to land the Denver job. It is a job that he interviewed for (and by all accounts was impressive) prior to the hiring of Gary Kubiak. The Broncos may still make an offer (they may already have, just not yet announced it), but should he head to California (he has an interview with San Francisco lined up as well), it will mark the second time that he has left town without a contract to become the Broncos head coach.