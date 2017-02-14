Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has launched himself into elite territory

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been one of the biggest storylines in the NBA for the past month. Jokic’s recent stretch of play has been historic, launching the Serbian into some of the NBA’s most elite company.

In the team’s thrilling victory over defending Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors Monday night, Jokic tallied 17 points, 12 assists and 21 rebounds, becoming the first player since Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor in 1968 to record a stat line of that caliber in an NBA game.

With that said, that is one of the prestigious accolades Jokic has compiled over this season.

This year alone, Jokic has earned two triple-doubles in 11 days, recording a 40-point effort in between. His PER (player efficiency rating) is 26.8 which is good for the 6th best all-time among NBA sophomores; and since January 1, only Jokic, DeMarcus Cousins and Russell Westbrook have averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

How do all of the NBA's sophomores stack up in TPA this season? pic.twitter.com/F0sqcoX9v6 — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) February 14, 2017

Simply put, Jokic has been off the charts.

Averaging the fourth most points per game in the league, the Nuggets have absolutely feasted off the Joker’s wicked court vision, propelling the team into the Western Conference’s coveted 8th seed.

Veteran guard Jameer Nelson told CBS Sports Matt Moore that he’s played with some great centers over the years, but he has never played with a big “quite like Nikola Jokic.”, a testament to just how special Jokic’s skillset is.

As a matter of fact, Jokic has been so efficient that since the new year, his game stats have been nearly identical to his stats per 36-minutes.

Jokic’s stats since January 1:

22.4 points, 11 rebounds, 5.7 assists

Jokic’s stats per 36 minutes:

21.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists

The Nuggets are a team riddled with young talent. As it stands, Jokic is the cream of the Nuggets youthful crop, with his recent play stamping his name next to some of the premier talent in the league’s history.

The future is now in Denver and Jokic is leading this team full steam ahead.