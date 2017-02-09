Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay is dealing watch back spasms

Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay has missed the team’s last two games and it seems like the sophomore guard can expect to miss a few more.

Christopher Dempsey of The Denver Post gave an update on Mudiay’s condition Thursday afternoon.

Here is #Nuggets G Emmanuel Mudiay updating his injury situation. He's been dealing with back pain. pic.twitter.com/s3Ru9mDpRh — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) February 9, 2017

In the tweet Mudiay says that he is dealing with “back spasms” and that he is “coming along” in his recovery.

Mudiay did not give a timetable on his return; however, he did say that he was “attacking” his rehab and is feeling a lot better.

Mudiay missed a stretch of five games earlier in the season due to a back injury. The Nuggets are 4-4 in games that Mudiay has not played in this season.

Mudiay has had an up-and-down season thus far and is currently right around the same standing as he was at this point last year. The speed of the game mixed with injuries has really put a damper on what was expected to be a bounce-back season for Mudiay. While the franchise is still sticking behind Mudiay, sitting out a couple of more games might be best for both Mudiay and the Nuggets. He would get ample time to fully heal his back and clear his head. This rest period could have a similar effect as the rest period Mudiay took last season.

Last year, Mudiay missed 14 games with an injury, and when he made his return the transformation was noticeable. His turnovers were down and his efficiency was up. This ultimately allowed Mudiay to have a solid rest of his rookie season, averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 assists per game after the All-Star game.

He is currently averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 assists per game this season.

As it stands, the Nuggets sit at 23-29 on the season which is good for the 8th best in the Western Conference. While it is unknown how soon Mudiay will return from injury, the Nuggets could certainly use a healthy, effective Emmanuel Mudiay when that time comes.