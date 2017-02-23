Nuggets reportedly land center Roy Hibbert from the Bucks

The Denver Nuggets have reportedly made a move in the minutes leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, they will acquire center Roy Hibbert from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a heavily-protected second-round draft pick.

Once a solid big man, Hibbert is averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and one block in 16 minutes per game this season. That being said, the trade may not have been made for what the 30-year-old brings to the court.

The Roy Hibbert trade is likely for salary purposes #Nuggets — Aniello Piro (@APiroMHS) February 23, 2017

Hibbert has a $5 million salary this season, helping the Nuggets inch closer to the salary cap floor.

The Hibbert trade comes on the heels of a reported failed trade attempt to land his former Indiana Pacers teammate Paul George, who was said not to be interested because he believed that the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors would have been blocking his path to the NBA Finals if he joined the Nuggets.